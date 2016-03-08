Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo dancing with rape accuser
03 October at 16:15Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused by American girl Kathryn Mayorga of raping her in summer 2009 when the player was about to swap Manchester United with Real Madrid.
Ms. Mayogora was interviewed by the German paper Der Spiegel and confirmed that the Portuguese striker raped her in a hotel room in Las Vegas in summer 2009.
Ronaldo has recently labelled Mayorga’s accusations as ‘fake news’ and the team of his lawyers has already claimed that they will take legal action against the American girl.
It has emerged, however, that Las Vegas police have re-opened the investigation into the alleged sexual assault as Ms. Mayogora spoke about the alleged attack for the first time.
In an interview with the Der Spiegel she revealed that Ronaldo paid her £ 375.000 to prevent the news from becoming public and The Sun has published an exclusive video of that night that shows Ronaldo and Ms. Mayogora dancing together in a club in Las Vegas.
You can watch the pictures below and watch the video by clicking in the Tweet of the British tabloid.
First images of Cristiano Ronaldo dancing with rape accuser hours before 'attack' https://t.co/Qn0KSr4gca pic.twitter.com/36zMVUCYmv— The Sun (@TheSun) 2 ottobre 2018
