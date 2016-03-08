Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo gives Juve lead vs Milan in Supercoppa
16 January at 20:00Juventus are currently 1-0 up against AC Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana. The goal came from Cristiano Ronaldo, who rose to meet a Miralem Pjanic cross which went deep into the Milan penalty box. Gianluigi Donnarumma stood no chance of saving it from that close range and the Bianconeri lead 1-0.
You can watch the goal below:
