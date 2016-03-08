Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo hilariously photobombs Juventus journalist
29 August at 20:15Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Juventus for around €110 million in July, as the Old Lady signed the superstar with the goal of challenging more firmly for the Champions League. Ronaldo has played twice for Juventus in Serie A this season, in the 3-2 and 2-0 victories over Chievo Verona and Lazio respectively; yet the forward has failed to score.
It doesn’t look like the forward is too upset about failing to find the net in Serie A yet, as Juventus posted a video on their Twitter showing the superstar hilariously photobomb a JTV journalist; whilst the journalist does not even notice the Ballon D’Or winner fly behind him…
@Cristiano è in agguato...Guardati le spalle @ClaudioZuliani!— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) August 29, 2018
Voi invece guardate tutto il J|training su #JuventusTv https://t.co/RJXisLKlqR pic.twitter.com/4AweuodTHN
