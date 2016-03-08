Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Juventus for medical tests
13 July at 09:45Cristiano Ronaldo has today returned to Turin and the J-Medical centre for his pre-season fitness and medical tests before the pre-season campaign officially begins for Juventus.
The Portuguese forward was granted additional time off after his international commitments with Portugal at the UEFA Nations league and, now, he has returned in time to start his campaign.
The forward was seen signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans before his medical tests this morning.
@Cristiano is back! pic.twitter.com/ZBgzvox5iN— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) July 13, 2019
