Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo scissor-kick goes close in Juve-Milan

16 January at 19:30
Juventus are currently facing off against AC Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana, with the score 0-0 at the time of writing. A few minutes before the end of the first half, Cristiano Ronaldo went close after a great cross from Alex Sandro.

The Brazilian left-back lofted a ball to an open Ronaldo who, with an attempted scissor-kick, failed to make the perfect connection and the ball fizzed just wide. You can watch the highlight below:
 

