Ronaldo can’t get the connection right *for* Juve pic.twitter.com/tbBDrcpK50 — Para (@Paracelsus) January 16, 2019

Juventus are currently facing off against AC Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana, with the score 0-0 at the time of writing. A few minutes before the end of the first half, Cristiano Ronaldo went close after a great cross from Alex Sandro.The Brazilian left-back lofted a ball to an open Ronaldo who, with an attempted scissor-kick, failed to make the perfect connection and the ball fizzed just wide. You can watch the highlight below: