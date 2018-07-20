New Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is now in China where he is attending an event organized by one of his sponsors. Ronaldo will end his holidays on the 30of July when he will return to Turin to begin his trainings with the Old Lady. Meantime in the Far East Ronaldo has posted a picture on his Instagram account and many see a message ‘against’ Leo Messi hide behind it.In the background of Ronaldo’s picture, in fact, there is a t-shirt with the written ‘GOAT’ printed on it. GOAT is the acronym for ‘Greatest of all times’ and is a word used by Messi in acommercial that went viral before the beginning of the World Cup.