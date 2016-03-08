Watch: Cuadrado steals spray from referee to use it Ronaldo and Allegri during Scudetto celebrations

21 April at 12:15
Juventus prevailed over Fiorentina yesterday evening and secured an eighth consecutive Serie A title in front of their own fans. After the match, celebrations broke out at the Allianz Stadium. During these moments on the pitch for the Bianconeri players, Juan Cuadrado stole the vanishing spray, used to mark the distance of the barrier during free kicks, from the match official and later sprayed it all over the star of the team Cristiano Ronaldo as well as Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri.
 

