Watch: Cuadrado steals spray from referee to use it Ronaldo and Allegri during Scudetto celebrations

La schiuma in testa ad #Allegri e #Ronaldo era quella usata per stabilire la distanza della barriera sulle punizioni. L’ha rubata #Cuadrado al quarto uomo. #JuveFiorentina pic.twitter.com/E4jdXDOY4T — Davide Bernardi (@DavideBernardi6) April 21, 2019

Juventus prevailed over Fiorentina yesterday evening and secured an eighth consecutive Serie A title in front of their own fans. After the match, celebrations broke out at the Allianz Stadium. During these moments on the pitch for the Bianconeri players, Juan Cuadrado stole the vanishing spray, used to mark the distance of the barrier during free kicks, from the match official and later sprayed it all over the star of the team Cristiano Ronaldo as well as Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri.