Watch: Cutrone shows off tattoo of his AC Milan debut

Patrick Cutrone is back in Milan. After leaving the city in the summer for a move to England and Wolverhampton, the former AC Milan man was back in the city today to get a new tattoo. He decided to add his Rossoneri debut as a permanent memory on his skin.





Even though he left the club, it's clear that Cutrone hasn't lost his love for the red and black side. On May 21st in 2017, as seen on his tattoo, he made his debut for Milan in a game against Bologna. Take a look at photos and video of the tattoo below.