Watch: Cutrone wins penalty in Wolves debut, but...

Cutrone won a penalty for Wolves in his debut, but he didn't get to take it. pic.twitter.com/51fbuGkYLd — Isak Möller (@Isak_Moller) August 8, 2019

Earlier this evening, Patrick Cutrone made his debut for Wolves, making an appearance against Pyunik in the Europa League qualifiers. In the dying minutes of the game, he managed to win a penalty for his new side.As expected, he took the ball as he wanted to convert it, but then all of a sudden Ruben Neves refused to give him the spot-kick. No debut goal for the Italian, but he did make a good impression.