Watch: Damiani meets up with Inter concerning Radu, the latest
14 January at 20:20Ionut Radu's agent Oscar Damiani met up with Inter Milan earlier today to discuss his client's future. Radu is owned by Inter Milan but he was playing on loan at Genoa for the time being. Damiani pretty much confirmed that the young keeper will soon be leaving Genoa as his future is in doubt at the moment. You can view a clip on the matter bellow right here. Here is what Damiani had to say on the matter:
'Radu's time at Genoa is over that's for sure. We will discuss the matter with Inter but Radu certainly deserved a better treatment from Genoa...'.
More to come on the matter. For more general football news, you can click right here!
Inter, anche l'agente di Radu, Oscar Damiani, in sede per definire il futuro del portieri finito ai margini del Genoa pic.twitter.com/FX570ojUiX— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) January 14, 2020
Go to comments