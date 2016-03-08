Watch: Darmian's hilarious celebration of Man Utd victory; photoshops himself into picture

07 March at 15:30
Manchester United overturned a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford in the first leg to defeat PSG 3-1 in Paris last night, qualifying for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League thanks to the away goals rule. Many United players, past and present, commented on the victory, but no celebration was perhaps as funny as that of Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian. 

Darmian posted a picture on Twitter; two pictures to be precise. The first shows the group of players celebrating whilst the second shows Darmian's face photoshopped onto the body of Mason Greenwood; with the caption reading - "Well done guys!! Special @championsleague night ! As if I were there too(picture 2)  @ManUtd"

The picture can be seen below
 

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.