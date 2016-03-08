Watch: Darmian's hilarious celebration of Man Utd victory; photoshops himself into picture
07 March at 15:30Manchester United overturned a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford in the first leg to defeat PSG 3-1 in Paris last night, qualifying for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League thanks to the away goals rule. Many United players, past and present, commented on the victory, but no celebration was perhaps as funny as that of Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian.
Darmian posted a picture on Twitter; two pictures to be precise. The first shows the group of players celebrating whilst the second shows Darmian's face photoshopped onto the body of Mason Greenwood; with the caption reading - "Well done guys!! Special @championsleague night ! As if I were there too(picture 2) @ManUtd"
The picture can be seen below
Well done guys!! Special @championsleague night!— Matteo Darmian (@DarmianOfficial) March 7, 2019
As if I were there too(picture 2) @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/XWtNRUc00F
