Watch: De Jong trains ahead of Juventus clash as Ajax can breath a sigh of relief
15 April at 21:25Dutch sensation Frenkie de Jong was seen training with the rest of the Ajax squad earlier today ahead of tomorrow's clash against Juventus.
De Jong has been seen as a doubt for the game, as he has been suffering from a minor knee injury. But Juve fans will not be too happy with the fact that the midfielder was seen training with the team earlier today.
Our reporter Lorenzo Bettoni was in Turin to capture this one.
#DeJong in gruppo#JuveAjax #JuventusAjax #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/kRCjLx5Lgo— Lorenzo Bettoni (@LoreBetto) April 15, 2019
