Watch: De Ligt arrives for Juventus medical
17 July at 09:45This morning, Matthijs de Ligt has arrived at the J-Medical centre in Turin for his medical tests with Juventus; as the Dutch starlet draws closer to officialising his move to Juve from Ajax.
De Ligt was greeted by many Juventus fans and the young Dutchman took time to sign some autographs with fans before he entered the centre for his tests. De Ligt should, therefore, be announced within the next 24 hours; as Juventus have edged the likes of PSG, Barcelona and Manchester United for his signature.
#DeLigt al #JMedical, la sua vita da calciatore della #Juve è iniziata pic.twitter.com/ggkbmBA4kB— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) July 17, 2019
