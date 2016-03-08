Watch: De Ligt arrives for Juventus medical

17 July at 09:45
This morning, Matthijs de Ligt has arrived at the J-Medical centre in Turin for his medical tests with Juventus; as the Dutch starlet draws closer to officialising his move to Juve from Ajax.

De Ligt was greeted by many Juventus fans and the young Dutchman took time to sign some autographs with fans before he entered the centre for his tests. De Ligt should, therefore, be announced within the next 24 hours; as Juventus have edged the likes of  PSG, Barcelona and Manchester United for his signature.
 

