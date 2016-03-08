Watch: De Ligt's first words as he lands - 'I am really happy to be here'

16 July at 23:00
Matthijs de Ligt has landed in Turin, ready to complete his move to Juventus ahead of the upcoming this evening. Arriving in a private plane, the defender was greeted by the Team Manager Fabris, before sending a message to the fans.
 
"Hello Bianconeri, this is Matthijs and I'm really happy to be here," he said in the video, which was published on Juve's official channels. The transfer will cost around €75m, while de Ligt will receive €8m plus €4m in bonuses per year. Tomorrow, the medical tests will take place.

