Watch: De Ligt with another howler for the Netherlands against Belarus

Are we sure De Ligt is not the Dutch Phil Jones? #BELNED #TBGPOD pic.twitter.com/4rsJqMIohM — The Beautiful Game Podcast (@Podcast_TBG) October 13, 2019

Matthijs de Ligt is experiencing a tough start to the season. The Dutch phenomenon transferred from Ajax to Juventus during the summer transfer market and after Giorgio Chiellini's injury, he has received a lot of space for the Bianconeri.However, so far, his performances have not been as convincing as expected by most. The player has made a lot of mistakes and has been the target of harsh criticism from Italian fans. Moreover, the defender has transmitted his sloppy start also in the national team. After making a mistake against Northern Ireland three days ago, the youngster once again looked unconvincing against Belarus today in the EURO qualifiers. Here is the full video (courtesy of Sky UK):