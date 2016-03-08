Watch: De Ligt with another howler for the Netherlands against Belarus

Matthijs de Ligt is experiencing a tough start to the season. The Dutch phenomenon transferred from Ajax to Juventus during the summer transfer market and after Giorgio Chiellini's injury, he has received a lot of space for the Bianconeri.

However, so far, his performances have not been as convincing as expected by most. The player has made a lot of mistakes and has been the target of harsh criticism from Italian fans. Moreover, the defender has transmitted his sloppy start also in the national team. After making a mistake against Northern Ireland three days ago, the youngster once again looked unconvincing against Belarus today in the EURO qualifiers. Here is the full video (courtesy of Sky UK):
 

