Watch: Del Piero and Pirlo have supper together as Juve fans dream on

Both Alex Del Piero and Andrea Pirlo won a World Cup together with the Italian national team back in 2006 as they also played together for a little while at Juventus. Del Piero and Pirlo met up in Tel Aviv as they had supper together. Pirlo is reportedly inching closer to joining Juventus as a youth squad coach but in the mean time, he had a nice meal with his good friend. Juve fans will certainly be happy to see this picture as you can view so for yourself bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.