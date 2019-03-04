Watch: Del Piero and Pirlo have supper together as Juve fans dream on

04 March at 23:47
Both Alex Del Piero and Andrea Pirlo won a World Cup together with the Italian national team back in 2006 as they also played together for a little while at Juventus. Del Piero and Pirlo met up in Tel Aviv as they had supper together. Pirlo is reportedly inching closer to joining Juventus as a youth squad coach but in the mean time, he had a nice meal with his good friend. Juve fans will certainly be happy to see this picture as you can view so for yourself bellow right here on Calciomercato.com. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#friends #worldchampions #selfie #adp10

Un post condiviso da Alessandro Del Piero (@alessandrodelpiero) in data:

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.