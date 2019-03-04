Watch: Del Piero and Pirlo have supper together as Juve fans dream on
04 March at 23:47Both Alex Del Piero and Andrea Pirlo won a World Cup together with the Italian national team back in 2006 as they also played together for a little while at Juventus. Del Piero and Pirlo met up in Tel Aviv as they had supper together. Pirlo is reportedly inching closer to joining Juventus as a youth squad coach but in the mean time, he had a nice meal with his good friend. Juve fans will certainly be happy to see this picture as you can view so for yourself bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.
Go to comments