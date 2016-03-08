Watch: Del Piero is in the legend team of PES2019
08 September at 13:00Juve legend Alex Del Piero is not playing football anymore but he will be part of the PES2019 legends club. Here is what Alex Del Piero had to say on his Twitter account: "I am very happy to be one of the legends within this big family ...". You can view Del Piero's original tweets on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com . You can also click on our gallery section to view some related tweets as well.
# PES2019 is here! I am happy to be one of the Legends of the big family. # ADP10- Alessandro Del Piero (@delpieroale) 5 September 2018
// # PES2019 is here! So happy to be part of the #PES family this year as a Legend. # ADP10 pic.twitter.com/am4fNjRc1Q
