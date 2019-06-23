...
Watch: Del Piero posts a special picture in honor of Zidane's birthday

zidane e del piero
23 June at 23:50
Today Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane turned 47 years old. His ex-Juve teammate Alex Del Piero wanted to 'celebrate' his birthday by posting an old picture on social media. Alex Del Piero posted a picture of himself with Zidane in the dressing room as they celebrated winning the Intercontinental cup. Del Piero wrote: 'This is when we were kings and young....!'. You can view a picture on the matter in our gallery section, right here right now on Calciomercato.com. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When we were Kings... and young ! Buon compleanno Zizou! #happybirthday #zidane #adp10

Un post condiviso da Alessandro Del Piero (@alessandrodelpiero) in data:

 

