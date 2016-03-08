Watch: Diego Costa didn't want Koke to take a penalty against Russia
03 July at 16:20Diego Costa doesn’t sound like he was in favour of letting Koke take a penalty.
Spain went out on penalties to Russia two days ago, with Koke and Iago Aspas having efforts saved by Igor Akinfeev.
The game had ended 1-1, with Koke having a poor game. Yet the Atletico Madrid man was still given Spain’s third pen, which was poorly taken and batted away by Akinfeev.
Footage taken from Deportes Cuatro shows that with Koke missing his pen, Costa turned to Coach Fernando Hierro and said “te lo dije” - “I told you so.” Cuatro also filmed Costa apparently trying to persuade Hierro not to let Koke take a pen.
Costa and the midfielder play together at Atletico Madrid.
Check out the footage below:
