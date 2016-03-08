Diego Maradona is an ongoing mystery.

The Argentine legend had every reason to be happy yesterday, as he was present in the stands as his country defeated Nigeria with a late goal to qualify to the Round of 16.

​Yet the World Cup hero back in 1986 had fans asking questions about his health, El Pibe de Oro looking intoxicated as fans tried to engage him after the game.

He was then taken away by his aides before seeing paramedics, and being taken to hospital.

​Though he has since revealed that he is fine, the former Napoli man has us worried. He’s hardly been a paragon of health since quitting football, admitting that he had a drug addiction and being kicked out of the 1994 World Cup for taking PEDs.