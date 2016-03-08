Beautiful scenes: Gio Simeone scores a 93rd minute goal for Fiorentina as they defeated Chievo Verona 6-1 and salutes his dad, Diego Simeone, who is in the stands to watch him. pic.twitter.com/fBAN6dArO2 — Photos of Football (@photosofootball) August 27, 2018

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was in the stands on Sunday to watch his son Giovanni Simeone score for the La Viola.During the game at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, the La Viola had locked horns with Chievo Verona in the Serie A. Fiorentina picked up a 6-1 win, as Marco Benassi grabbed a brace, with Simeone, Chiesa and Milenkovic scoring one goal each.A video of Diego Simeone watching his son went viral on the social media, as the Argentine manager was seen celebrating as Gio scored Fiorentina sixth goal of the game in the stoppage time at the Artemio Franchi.Along with Diego, Gio's wife and daughter were also present and they too were seen celebrating the striker's goal following the game.