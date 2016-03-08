Watch: Dortmund fans bring incredible atmosphere to Wembley for Spurs match

The atmosphere #Dortmund are bringing to Wembley Stadium is incredible.



Puts the #Spurs fans to shame; that one corner louder than the rest of the stadium.



#THFCBVB pic.twitter.com/aMBMissB3r — Sam Wilson (@snhw_) February 13, 2019

Borussia Dortmund are currently playing against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League, with the match being held at Wembley Stadium in London; which has been Spurs' stadium whilst their new one has been in construction. At half-time, the score stands at 0-0.One thing worth noting is the atmosphere that the travelling Dortmund fans have brought to England for the match. From an organised march to the ground to atmosphere inside Wembley, which you can view for yourself below, the Dortmund fans are cementing their place as some of the best in Europe with a spectacular display.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.