Watch: Dortmund fans bring incredible atmosphere to Wembley for Spurs match

13 February at 22:00
Borussia Dortmund are currently playing against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League, with the match being held at Wembley Stadium in London; which has been Spurs' stadium whilst their new one has been in construction. At half-time, the score stands at 0-0.

One thing worth noting is the atmosphere that the travelling Dortmund fans have brought to England for the match. From an organised march to the ground to atmosphere inside Wembley, which you can view for yourself below, the Dortmund fans are cementing their place as some of the best in Europe with a spectacular display.
 

