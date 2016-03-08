Watch: Dortmund mock Juve and Man Utd on Twitter after Haaland signing
29 December at 18:00Earlier today, Borussia Dortmund announced the signing of Erling Braut Haaland from RB Salzburg, which came as a surprise for many. The Germans seemingly always had an advantage in the race, but few knew that they had already closed the deal.
The young Norweigan was also linked with Juventus and Manchester United in the last few weeks. Therefore, on their official Twitter profile, Dortmund decided to have a bit of fun and mock the two clubs, having beaten them to Haaland's signature. Take a look at the video below.
December 29, 2019
