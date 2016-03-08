Watch: Douglas Costa adds fuel to Juventus-Guardiola rumours with Instagram like

Juventus are in the hunt to secure a new coach after the departure of Massimiliano Allegri from the club and many names have circulated in the past couple of days, with one shocking name linked being Pep Guardiola, despite no confirmations on Calciomercato's end as of now.



Some media outlets are taking it for granted, while others have categorically denied it but it seems that Bianconeri attacker Douglas Costa has a clear idea about the prospect of the Manchester City coach taking over at the Allianz Stadium. One of the indications of this was the Brazilian 'liking' an Instagram post saying "Happy to have Guardiola as your new coach?" and others.



