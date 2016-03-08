Watch: Douglas Costa gives a live haircut show ahead of Lazio-Juve

07 December at 21:40
Douglas Costa has been out because of a physical issue as he is inching closer to a return for the bianconeri. The Brazilian star gave his fans a live haircut show ahead of the big Lazio-Juve game. The Juve fans are anxiously awaiting his return on the pitch as you can view a picture on the matter bellow. Juve are currently playing against Lazio as they have a 0-1 lead thanks to a Ronaldo goal. You can visit our website right here for all the news on the matter...

