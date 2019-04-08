Watch: Douglas Costa is getting ready to face Ajax in the UCL

Juve are getting ready to face off against Ajax in the UEFA Champions league as all of the talk has been around Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness level. What about Douglas Costa? Well the Brazilian seems ready to make his Juve return as he is fit again. Douglas Costa should be called up for the Ajax game by Max Allegri as the offensive talent seemed happy to be back. Costa recently posted a Instagram picture of himself after the Juve training session as he seems ready to make his return. View the picture bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.