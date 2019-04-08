Watch: Douglas Costa is getting ready to face Ajax in the UCL

08 April at 22:40
Juve are getting ready to face off against Ajax in the UEFA Champions league as all of the talk has been around Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness level. What about Douglas Costa? Well the Brazilian seems ready to make his Juve return as he is fit again. Douglas Costa should be called up for the Ajax game by Max Allegri as the offensive talent seemed happy to be back. Costa recently posted a Instagram picture of himself after the Juve training session as he seems ready to make his return. View the picture bellow right here on Calciomercato.com. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Un post condiviso da DC11 (@douglascosta) in data:

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.