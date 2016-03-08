Watch: Douglas Costa mocks Simeone with gesture after Ronaldo's third goal

13 March at 15:30
Not only Cristiano Ronaldo but other Juventus players decided to make fun of Diego Simeone after last night's comeback victory to overturn a 2-0 deficit suffered in the first leg to progress through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 3-2 aggregate win.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated one of his three goals with a gesture akin to that of Diego Simeone's controversial gesture after Jose Gimenez's goal in the first leg of the tie. However, Douglas Costa did the same in the crowd; celebrating Juve's third with the likes of Andrea Barzagli, Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro.
 

