Watch: Douglas Costa reacts on controversies about car crash and Neymar party

Não foi isso !!!

Era dia de folga ... então eu tava livre pra fazer o que quisesse ! — Douglas Costa (@douglascosta) 6 febbraio 2019

Juventus winger Douglas Costa has responded to a Twitter user that had asked if the Brazilian had gone to Paris for Neymar's party without informing Juventus."That's not true, I was on a free day and I could do what I wanted", Douglas Costa replied.As we reported yesterday, Douglas Costa didn't break any rule, but Juventus directors were left disappointed by his decision to attend Neymar's party in Paris on Monday night a few hours after a car crash in which he had been involved on that same morning.