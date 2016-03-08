Watch: Douglas Costa reacts on controversies about car crash and Neymar party
06 February at 21:53Juventus winger Douglas Costa has responded to a Twitter user that had asked if the Brazilian had gone to Paris for Neymar's party without informing Juventus.
"That's not true, I was on a free day and I could do what I wanted", Douglas Costa replied.
As we reported yesterday, Douglas Costa didn't break any rule, but Juventus directors were left disappointed by his decision to attend Neymar's party in Paris on Monday night a few hours after a car crash in which he had been involved on that same morning.
Não foi isso !!!— Douglas Costa (@douglascosta) 6 febbraio 2019
Era dia de folga ... então eu tava livre pra fazer o que quisesse !
