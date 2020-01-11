Watch: Douglas Costa reveals his closest Juve friend

Juventus are coming off a 4-0 win against Cagliari as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick for the bianconeri in this game. They will now be playing against Roma tomorrow evening in a big Serie A game. In the meantime, Douglas Costa answered some questions on Instagram, here is what he had to say: 'Who is your 'brother' in the world of football? Paulo Dybala!'. Douglas Costa and Paulo Dybala are very close to one another as the Brazilian confirmed their great relationship. You can view a picture on the matter bellow as you can also click here for more news...