...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Watch: Douglas Costa to Man United? Brazil star lifts lid on Juventus future

Douglas Costa disperato Juve
05 May at 22:29

 

"Real Juventus fans love you and know how strong you are. We await your recovery from injury, and we look forward to seeing you at work with our jersey next year." 

 

The words of a Juventus supporter on a comment to by Douglas Costa on Instagram, asking him not to leave Juve. 

 

A reassuring sentence in a difficult period for the Brazilian who has experienced one the worst seasons of his career and who risks being sold by the Bianconeri in the summer.

 

Douglas Costa's response? He simply gave the comment a 'like'.

See the original comment in the gallery below.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.