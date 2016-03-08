Watch: Douglas Costa to Man United? Brazil star lifts lid on Juventus future

"Real Juventus fans love you and know how strong you are. We await your recovery from injury, and we look forward to seeing you at work with our jersey next year."

The words of a Juventus supporter on a comment to by Douglas Costa on Instagram, asking him not to leave Juve.

A reassuring sentence in a difficult period for the Brazilian who has experienced one the worst seasons of his career and who risks being sold by the Bianconeri in the summer.

Douglas Costa's response? He simply gave the comment a 'like'.



See the original comment in the gallery below.