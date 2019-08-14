Watch: Dreamlike debut for De Rossi with Boca Juniors

Right away, the Italian introduced himself by getting on the scoresheet with a good header on a corner. However, after he was subbed off in the 76th minute, Boca conceded an equaliser and then eventually lost on penalties by 1-3.

​Almost like in fairy tales: Daniele De Rossi will never forget the debut with the shirt of Boca Juniors. The former Roma midfielder played the first match in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.