Watch: Dreamlike debut for De Rossi with Boca Juniors
14 August at 09:30Almost like in fairy tales: Daniele De Rossi will never forget the debut with the shirt of Boca Juniors. The former Roma midfielder played the first match in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Right away, the Italian introduced himself by getting on the scoresheet with a good header on a corner. However, after he was subbed off in the 76th minute, Boca conceded an equaliser and then eventually lost on penalties by 1-3.
