Watch: Dybala adds his flavor to Ronaldo's celebration

15 February at 21:30
Paulo Dybala scored on his return to the first team Juventus side in the game against Frosinone and came up with a very unique celebration.

Dybala scored the bianconeri's first goal of the game and just when it seemed as though he will do Ronaldo's 'SIUUU' celebration, he changed it at the very last moment to add his own flavor to it.
After having jumped, Dybala put the famous mask celebration on, as Ronaldo celebrated with him.

 

