Watch: Dybala arrives in Turin - meeting with Sarri scheduled

01 August at 11:30
Paulo Dybala has arrived in Italy. After the extended holidays due to the Copa America tournament, the Argentina no.10 landed at 10:30 in Turin. Today, he will meet Maurizio Sarri to discuss the future.
 
Dybala is no longer included Juventus' plans for the future, and the Bianconeri are in talks with Manchester United to complete a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku. An agreement in principle has been reached, missing only the 'yes' from Dybala.
 

