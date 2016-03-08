Watch: Dybala arrives in Turin - meeting with Sarri scheduled

Dybala is no longer included Juventus' plans for the future, and the Bianconeri are in talks with Manchester United to complete a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku. An agreement in principle has been reached, missing only the 'yes' from Dybala. #Juve, #Dybala è atterrato a Torino pic.twitter.com/DqR9ZGB7aF — calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) August 1, 2019

Paulo Dybala has arrived in Italy. After the extended holidays due to the Copa America tournament, the Argentina no.10 landed at 10:30 in Turin. Today, he will meet Maurizio Sarri to discuss the future.