Unlike the clash with Frosinone, where it took Juventus roughly 80 minutes to score their first, they were certainly quick at it this time out. Making the most out of a Matuidi rebound, Dybala used his full length to almost cycle the ball into the back of the net, putting him back on the scoresheet. Take a look at the goal below.

It didn't take long for Juventus to break the deadlock against Bologna at the Allianz Stadium, as Paolo Dybala opened the scoring after just 11 minutes of play.