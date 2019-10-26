Watch: Dybala calls for more 'wickedness' after Juve's disappointing Lecce draw

Juventus faced Lecce today and were looking to build on their victory against Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League. However, the Serie A champions dropped points away from home after two penalties were converted during the game, one of which by Paulo Dybala. The Argentinian star scored once again after his brace from the mid-week clash against Lokomotiv at the Allianz Stadium but the goal was not enough. The 25-year-old took stock of the match on his Instagram account after the match: "More wickedness is what we will need to reach our goals but always with our heads held high".