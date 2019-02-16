Watch: Dybala celebrates goal against Frosinone: 'SiuuuuuMask!'

16 February at 17:00
Paulo Dybala returned back to the scoresheet yesterday against Frosinone with a fantastic goal. The Argentinian found the back of the net after more than 2 months and celebrated the goal in great fashion with his attacking colleague Cristiano Ronaldo, who also scored to complete the Bianconeri's 3-0 win at the Allianz Stadium. After the match, Dybala celebrated his goal also on Instagram with a picture of the two players and a caption "Give a title to this album...#dybalamask, #siuuuuuu or... #siuuumask?"
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Give a title to this album... #dybalamask #siuuuuuuu or .... #siuuumask ?

A post shared by Paulo Dybala (@paulodybala) on

