Watch: Dybala goes 'nuts' for Juve's new jersey
04 November at 22:25Paulo Dybala's future was a big talking point during the summer but the young Argentine star decided to stay on with Juve. Dybala seems to be a big fan of Juve's new jersey (they wore it in their game against Genoa) as this new shirt will be available in the stores on November 8th 2019. Dybala posted a picture on Instagram with this new bianconero jersey as you can view a picture on the matter bellow right now. Juve fans also went nuts on social media as they saw this picture...
Dybala on Instagram pic.twitter.com/nMFH49RrJL— Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) November 4, 2019
