Watch: Dybala goes 'nuts' for Juve's new jersey

04 November at 22:25
Paulo Dybala's future was a big talking point during the summer but the young Argentine star decided to stay on with Juve. Dybala seems to be a big fan of Juve's new jersey (they wore it in their game against Genoa) as this new shirt will be available in the stores on November 8th 2019. Dybala posted a picture on Instagram with this new bianconero jersey as you can view a picture on the matter bellow right now. Juve fans also went nuts on social media as they saw this picture...

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.