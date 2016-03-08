Hello Saudí Arabia pic.twitter.com/HYn037UeAS — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) 8 ottobre 2018

Paulo Dybala has struggled a bit this season for Juve but the Argentine star had a very good week indeed for the bianconeri as he scored many goals. Dybala's Argentina will be soon playing in Saudi Arabia as the young Argentine just recently arrived. Paulo Dybala recently posted a picture of himself alongside ex-Juve player Roberto Pereyra (who was also called up by Argentina). You can view Dybala's tweet on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.