Watch: Dybala organizes surprise party for Barzagli inside Juve dressing room

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has organized a surprise party for his team-mate Andrea Barzagli who turns 38 today. The Italian defender will retire at the end of the season after winning eight successive Serie A titles. He's been playing together with Dybala since 2015 and the duo are known to be on very good terms.Both Dybala and Cuadrado have posted the video of the surprise party that they organized in the dressing room of Juventus today. "Happy birthday Andrea", writes Dybala on Instagram. "You are the number one and we've organized this party as we do with five-year-old kids. All of this because we love you"Watch the videos below: