Watch: Dybala promotes new Juventus shirt in China

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has been promoting the new Juventus shirt in China. The Old Lady's home kit for the 2019/20 campaign has created a huge debate among fans. The shirt will have no stripes and will be divided in two: half white and half black. the two parts of the shirt will be split by a pink line. Dybala is the promoter of the shirt for the Chinese market together with the Juventus Women's star defender Petronella Ekroth.