Watch: Dybala promotes new Juventus shirt in China
07 May at 18:10Juventus star Paulo Dybala has been promoting the new Juventus shirt in China. The Old Lady's home kit for the 2019/20 campaign has created a huge debate among fans. The shirt will have no stripes and will be divided in two: half white and half black. the two parts of the shirt will be split by a pink line. Dybala is the promoter of the shirt for the Chinese market together with the Juventus Women's star defender Petronella Ekroth.
Adidas China already promoting the new Juve jersey. Models @PauDybala_JR and @nellaekroth via @CNJuve pic.twitter.com/azDb89otYU— Around Turin (@AroundTurin) 7 maggio 2019
Go to comments