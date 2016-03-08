Watch: Dybala responds to Atalanta defeat: 'When you are used to win, losing hurts'

Quando sei abituato a vincere, perdere fa male. Rialziamoci e reagiamo assieme! pic.twitter.com/wqpDOcftjx — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) January 31, 2019

Juventus lost 0-3 against Atalanta yesterday in the Coppa Italia and were knocked out of the competition after winning the last 4 editions of the trophy. Paulo Dybala was one of the most disappointing players from Massimiliano Allegri's team. The Argentinian striker expressed his discontent about the result after the match on Twitter, sending a message to the Bianconeri fans after a disappointing exit: "When you're used to winning, losing hurts. Let's get back together and let's rejoin together."