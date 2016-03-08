Watch: Dybala takes a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo and Higuain

07 October at 21:40
Juve played against Inter Milan this past week-end as the bianconeri came away with a 1-2 win at the San Siro. In the end, Paolo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain got the goals for Juve as Dybala posted a picture of himself alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain. Will Maurizio Sarri decide to us all three of them together? This remains to be seen but it could be a solid idea indeed. You can view the picture on the matter bellow right now:
 

