Watch: Eriksen arrives in Milan to complete Inter switch

Today is Christian Eriksen's day at Inter. The 27-year-old Danish midfielder of Tottenham arrived in Milan this morning to undergo medical examinations and sign the contract with the Nerazzurri club. Take a look at the video of his arrival below.



Shortly after 10 am this morning, Eriksen arrived in Milan. The Dane landed at Linate Airport on a private flight. Now, he will undergo the medical tests for his new club. In the afternoon, he will be at the headquarters to sign the contract.