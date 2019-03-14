Former Manchester United and Juventus defender Patrice Evra has shown on Instagram a private chat between him and Cristiano Ronaldo five days before the return clash of Juve-Atletico Madrid."This just shows you the confidence, the anger, the determination from the best player in the world", Evra wrote in his social media message. As you can see in the post below, Ronaldo told Evra that Juve 'would smash', Atletico Madrid at home.That's exactly what happened, thanks to an incredible hat-trick of the Portuguese star.