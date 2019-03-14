Evra shows private Whatsapp message of Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Atletico clash: 'We'll smash them'
"This just shows you the confidence, the anger, the determination from the best player in the world", Evra wrote in his social media message. As you can see in the post below, Ronaldo told Evra that Juve 'would smash', Atletico Madrid at home.
That's exactly what happened, thanks to an incredible hat-trick of the Portuguese star.
Behind the scenes... these are messages between me and @cristiano 5 days before the massive comeback!!! This just shows you the confidence, the anger, the determination from the best player in the world we should thank cricri mummy and daddy and of course god for giving to us that nice man and unbelievable player. Every big occasion with big pressure my brother always proves he is the man !!! Soo please don’t be jealous I just wanna share and if you don’t agree I can’t do anything for you ...enjoy your life but you have to recognise he is simply the best of the best and don’t try to tap the screen for his number #ilovethisgame #positive4evra @juventus #finoalafine #world #bestplayer
