Watch: Exclusive video of Luca Pellegrini arriving for Juventus medical

Luca Pellegrini to Juventus from Roma is a done deal. The young left-back will join the Bianconeri in a swap deal that will also involve Leonardo Spinazzola who will head in the other way. The Giallorossi will also pay another 10 million euros to get hold of the former Atalanta man. Spinazzola underwent his medical yesterday, while Luca Pellegrini arrived in Turin this morning to do the same with Juventus. Here is an exclusive video from our correspondent in Turin Lorenzo Bettoni: