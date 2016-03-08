Watch: Fans launch #JuveOut hashtag to expel Juventus from Serie A

Provo a lanciare un hashtag che possa servire per organizzare la protesta diffusa di tutto un paese che ama il calcio e non può più tollerare certe prese in giro: #JuveOut

Chiediamo alla @SerieA l'estromissione della società Juventus FC dal nostro campionato#JuveMilan — Interismo Cosmico (@intercosmico) January 16, 2019

On Wednesday Juventus won the Italian Supercup in Saudi Arabia, winning 1-0 against AC Milan. Despite this, there was a lot of controversy surrounding the match, with many dubious refereeing decisions from Luca Banti.This morning an Inter fan on Twitter decided to launch a #JuveOut hashtag in protest against the Italian champions. He commented on it with these words: "I will try to launch a hashtag that can help to organize the widespread protest of a country that loves football and can no longer tolerate certain tricks: #JuveOut. We ask Serie A to expel Juventus FC from our league."Click on the gallery to see some of the responses and tweets from Serie A fans with the #JuveOut hashtag.