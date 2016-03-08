...
Watch: Fans launch #JuveOut hashtag to expel Juventus from Serie A

18 January at 21:30
On Wednesday Juventus won the Italian Supercup in Saudi Arabia, winning 1-0 against AC Milan. Despite this, there was a lot of controversy surrounding the match, with many dubious refereeing decisions from Luca Banti.

This morning an Inter fan on Twitter decided to launch a #JuveOut hashtag in protest against the Italian champions. He commented on it with these words: "I will try to launch a hashtag that can help to organize the widespread protest of a country that loves football and can no longer tolerate certain tricks: #JuveOut. We ask Serie A to expel Juventus FC from our league."
 
Click on the gallery to see some of the responses and tweets from Serie A fans with the #JuveOut hashtag.

