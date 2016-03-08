Watch: Fenerbahce fans display banner for AC Milan outcast

Ricardo Rodriguez seems to be out of Stefano Pioli's technical project at AC Milan and is likely to leave the Rossoneri during the January transfer market. In the last few days, there have been talks of Fenerbahce's interest and upon hearing the news about the reported negotiations, the fans of the Turkish side prepared a banner for the Swiss fullback which they displayed during the derby won against Besiktas. "Ricardo Rodriguez, we are crazy for you," the banner said. Thus said, the defender would be a very welcome reinforcement for the fans of the Istanbul-based club.
 

