Watch: Fenerbahce fans display banner for AC Milan outcast
22 December at 20:30Ricardo Rodriguez seems to be out of Stefano Pioli's technical project at AC Milan and is likely to leave the Rossoneri during the January transfer market. In the last few days, there have been talks of Fenerbahce's interest and upon hearing the news about the reported negotiations, the fans of the Turkish side prepared a banner for the Swiss fullback which they displayed during the derby won against Besiktas. "Ricardo Rodriguez, we are crazy for you," the banner said. Thus said, the defender would be a very welcome reinforcement for the fans of the Istanbul-based club.
Durante il derby vinto contro il #Besiktas, i tifosi del #Fenerbahce hanno esposto uno striscione pro #RicardoRodriguez: "Siamo pazzi per te". pic.twitter.com/xK0Bu2zw9S— Daniele Longo (@86_longo) December 22, 2019
