Watch: Fernando Torres announces his retirement from football

I have something very important to announce. After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career. Next Sunday, the 23rd at 10:00AM, local time in Japan, I will have a press conference in Tokyo to explain all the details.See you there. pic.twitter.com/WrKnvRTUIu — Fernando Torres (@Torres) June 21, 2019

After 18 years of competitive football, Fernando Torres is set to retire. The 35-year-old Spanish attacker currently plays for Sagan Tosu in Japan but can boast with a magnificent career in which he managed to play for Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea and AC Milan besides collecting more than a hundred appearances for the Spanish national team. Torres announced his retirement on his social media accounts, adding that in two days time he will have a press conference in Tokyo to explain his decision.