Watch: Fernando Torres announces his retirement from football

21 June at 09:45
After 18 years of competitive football, Fernando Torres is set to retire. The 35-year-old Spanish attacker currently plays for Sagan Tosu in Japan but can boast with a magnificent career in which he managed to play for Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea and AC Milan besides collecting more than a hundred appearances for the Spanish national team. Torres announced his retirement on his social media accounts, adding that in two days time he will have a press conference in Tokyo to explain his decision.
 

