Watch: Fiorentina directors arrive at Casa Milan to discuss Veretout
12 July at 12:45As expected, Joe Barone and Daniele Prade have arrived at Casa Milan to meet the Rossoneri management. The two parties will discuss the potential transfer of Jordan Veretout.
The French midfielder hasn't been called up to the ICC, and thus a transfer seems imminent. Milan have already made an offer for the player, cash plus Biglia, which seemingly was rejected. However, the negotiations could soon unlock.
#Pradè e #Barone a casa #Milan pic.twitter.com/ahfo3bj1LE— Daniele Longo (@86_longo) July 12, 2019
