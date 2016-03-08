Watch: Fiorentina directors arrive at Casa Milan to discuss Veretout

12 July at 12:45
As expected, Joe Barone and Daniele Prade have arrived at Casa Milan to meet the Rossoneri management. The two parties will discuss the potential transfer of Jordan Veretout.
 
The French midfielder hasn't been called up to the ICC, and thus a transfer seems imminent. Milan have already made an offer for the player, cash plus Biglia, which seemingly was rejected. However, the negotiations could soon unlock.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.