After a lot of talk concerning Federico Chiesa, the Curva Fiesole (of Fiorentina) wanted to defend Chiesa. They wrote the following message to him: "Fede, don't worry about them, look ahead and keep working...". Chiesa has been doing very well this season for both Fiorentina and the Italian national team as he is certainly a player to look out for in the near future. You can view a picture of the original message that was sent out to Chiesa bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.